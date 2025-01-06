Naomi Osaka and Cordae break up after 5 years together
Naomi Osaka and Cordae are officially over.
The 27-year-old tennis star revealed in an Instagram post on Monday, January 6, that she and the rapper broke up. Osaka shared that although the two are separating, there is no "bad blood" and that Cordae, 27, has been a wonderful father to their daughter, Shai, 17 months.
"Hi everyone, just wanted to say that Cordae and I are no longer in a relationship," the multi-time Grand Slam winner wrote. "No bad blood at all, he's a great person and an awesome dad."
"Honestly really glad our paths crossed because my daughter is my biggest blessing and I was able to grow a lot from our experiences together," she added in her caption.
This news comes after Osaka's ASB Classic final against Clara Tauson on Saturday, January 4, a match from which the athlete was forced to retire due to an abdominal injury. She later issued a press release saying she would undergo an MRI to determine whether she can participate in the Australian Open, which begins on January 12.
Osaka and Cordea began dating in 2019 after meeting at a Los Angeles Clippers game.
