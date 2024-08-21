Naomi Osaka, Nick Kyrgios' Kobe Bryant tribute brings 'Mamba Mentality' to US Open
Naomi Osaka and Nick Kyrgios brought the "Mamba Mentality" to New York City on Tuesday night with an awesome Kobe Bryant tribute for a mixed doubles match at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center.
Qualifying matches are underway at the US Open, but fans got some added entertainment with mixed doubles and Kyrgios made a susprising return to the court to team up with his fellow superstar.
When the two players took the court, they were wearing Kobe Bryant Lakers jerseys, with Osaka rocking the No. 24 and Kyrgios in the No. 8.
LOOK: Coco Gauff, New Balance unveil new signature shoe
Osaka was close friends with Bryant, who served as a mentor before his tragic passing.
The duo ultimately fell to Taylor Fritz and Amanda Anisimova, but the touching tribute made waves on social media. It was Kyrgios' first match since January 2023, after a string of lingering injuries caused him to step away from the court.
The main draw of the US Open will kick off on Monday, August 26, while qualifiers continue through this week.
The Women's Final will be held on Saturday, September 7, with the Men's Final on the following day.
