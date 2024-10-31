Vanessa Bryant shares adorable photos of Kobe’s daughters
While Kobe Bryant would no doubt be beaming with pride Thursday morning after the Los Angeles Dodgers won the World Series, he’d also be a proud girl dad for his three daughters on Halloween.
Vanessa Bryant posted an epic Kobe Bryant message and video after LA defeated the New York Yankees on Wednesday night, winning the franchise’s 8th title in the year ‘24 — Kobe’s two Los Angeles Lakers jersey numbers.
Vanessa was at Game 6 of the NLCS clincher for the Dodgers with daughter Natalia, where she posted sweet mother-daughter moments. She also hung out with her lookalike daughter for a swanky Indian wedding where the two wore some stunning fits.
On Thursday, Vanessa posted all three of her daughters on Halloween in adorable fashion. Natalia, 21, Bianka, 7, and Capri, 3, as well as herself, dressed up in Snow White-themed costumes.
So adorable. Bianka and Capri were Snow White, while Natalia was Dopey, and Vanessa the Evil Queen.
Kobe and Gigi would be proud of how mom has raised the three girls. How time flies as the girls have all gotten so big.
Vanessa posted the Ice Cube song “It Was a Good Day” after last night’s World Series clincher. The same lyrics hold true for her and the kids on Halloween Thursday with these photos.
