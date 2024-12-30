Natalia Bryant shares never-before-seen photo with mom Vanessa, sisters at Olympics
The Bryant family had many sweet memories together in 2024, but thanks to Kobe Bryant’s oldest daughter Natalia, the world gets a never-before-seen photo from back in August at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris.
This year, we’ve seen Natalia, 21, and looking just like her mom Vanessa Bryant together at a swanky Indian wedding, sharing sweet mother-daughter moments a Los Angeles Dodgers playoff game, posing with mom and sisters Bianka, 8, and Capri, 4, in their adorable Halloween costumes, as well as the family all together for the cutest Thanksgiving photos.
RELATED: Vanessa Bryant amazingly customizes Elf on the Shelf with special Kobe tribute
Natalia, who shared her favorite 2024 moments including her bumble bee fit, shared her favorite August memory and showed a picture with mom and her sisters posed in front of the Olympic rings while in Paris.
RELATED: Heartbreaking photos of Kobe Bryant, Gianna 5 years ago at last NBA game together
The Bryants had a great time in Paris and even took in the women’s basketball gold medal game that USA won over France where they shared a special hug with family friend Sabrina Ionescu.
It’s great to see Natalia posting sweet family memories as the five-year death anniversary of her dad and sister Gigi is coming up in January. She even recently shared a video of Kobe singing during Christmas.
May 2025 bring many more beautiful memories like this Olympics photo to the Bryant family.
