The Athlete Lifestyle logo

NBA legend Scottie Pippen announces "Unguarded" clothing line

The six-time NBA champion is getting into the fashion industry.

Joseph Galizia

Scottie Pippen looks on in the first quarter between the United States and France in the men's basketball gold medal game during the Paris 2024 Olympic Summer Games at Accor Arena.
Scottie Pippen looks on in the first quarter between the United States and France in the men's basketball gold medal game during the Paris 2024 Olympic Summer Games at Accor Arena. / Kyle Terada-Imagn Images

Scottie Pippen is venturing into a new space after winning six championships as a member of the Chicago Bulls.

Pippen, 59, revealed that he is launching a brand new menswear brand — Unguarded — which will feature high-end garments with a modern look according to TMZ Sports. Per Pippen's statement, famed designer Cassius Smith will be heavily involved in the brand's creation.

"With Unguarded we’ve been able to elevate the basics and escape the typical streetwear stereotypes. It’s completely unexpected how incredible this line is," Pippen told the outlet.

Pippen later stated that Unguarded will be available in the summer of 2025. The brand already seems to be a family affair, as his daughter Sophia Pippen promoted the brand on Instagram.

The basketball legend also has a son, Scottie Pippen Jr., who currently plays in the NBA for the Memphis Grizzlies. Scottie Jr. led the Grizzlies to a victory over his dad's Chicago Bulls on November 23, scoring 30 points and racking up ten assists. 

Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI

Oh dear: Cameron Brink betrays Stanford with USC cheer still stunning courtside

Star is born: Cowboys cheerleaders Netflix star Sophy Laufer flaunts nightie turning 21

Racy darling: Danica Patrick fires up red leather fit for F1 Las Vegas Grand Prix

NFL queen: Gracie Hunt slays all-white low-cut top, miniskirt combo for Chiefs game

Playoff be damned: Lane Kiffin’s daughter Landry slays low-cut top despite Ole Miss loss

Published |Modified
Joseph Galizia
JOSEPH GALIZIA

Joey is a Las Vegas based actor and circus performer. For the last seven years he's had the pleasure of covering pro-wrestling/MMA for multiple outlets, and is thrilled to bring that same skill set to Sports Illustrated. In that time, he's interviewed over 50 legendary names in the business, including UFC Hall of Famer Ken Shamrock, acclaimed filmmaker Kevin Smith, and more.

Home/News