NBA legend Scottie Pippen announces "Unguarded" clothing line
Scottie Pippen is venturing into a new space after winning six championships as a member of the Chicago Bulls.
Pippen, 59, revealed that he is launching a brand new menswear brand — Unguarded — which will feature high-end garments with a modern look according to TMZ Sports. Per Pippen's statement, famed designer Cassius Smith will be heavily involved in the brand's creation.
"With Unguarded we’ve been able to elevate the basics and escape the typical streetwear stereotypes. It’s completely unexpected how incredible this line is," Pippen told the outlet.
Pippen later stated that Unguarded will be available in the summer of 2025. The brand already seems to be a family affair, as his daughter Sophia Pippen promoted the brand on Instagram.
The basketball legend also has a son, Scottie Pippen Jr., who currently plays in the NBA for the Memphis Grizzlies. Scottie Jr. led the Grizzlies to a victory over his dad's Chicago Bulls on November 23, scoring 30 points and racking up ten assists.
