NBA superstar Devin Booker pleas for Hooters to remain open after rumors of bankruptcy

The Phoenix Suns guard is the latest to weigh in on the popular chain potentially shutting down.

Joseph Galizia

Feb 23, 2025; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker (1) goes up for a layup basket against the Toronto Raptors in the second half at Scotiabank Arena.
Last week, Bloomberg reported that the popular restaurant chain Hooters was in talks to restructure its business and potentially declare bankruptcy. Now, the big news has even affected those in the sports world.

NBA superstar Devin Booker took to social media on Saturday, February 22, to give his thoughts on the chain potentially going away. 

"Plz don’t go @Hooters,” the Phoenix Suns guard, 28, wrote on X (formerly known as Twitter). Booker and the Suns played the Chicago Bulls later that day, where he dropped 29 points in the team's 121-117 win.

This isn't the first time has publicly posted about his admiration for Hooters. In 2012, he hinted that he and the "fellas" were going to head to the chain. He then updated the original post with a second one that read, "At hooters chillen."

Booker wasn't the only athlete to comment on the potential bankruptcy. Retired gold pro turned social media juggernaut Paige Spiranac assured that the chain would not shut down "on her watch."

The Phoenix Suns will next be in action on Tuesday, February 25, against the Memphis Grizzlies. Regardless if the team wins or loses, Booker may be keeping his eye out for any updates on Hooters' future. 

Joseph Galizia
