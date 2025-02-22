Paige Spiranac champions Hooters amid bankruptcy rumors
Golf influencer Paige Spiranac is coming to the defense of a popular restaurant chain after it popped into headlines this week. Yes, we're talking about Hooters.
Rumors surfaced that Hooters is preparing to file Chapter 11 bankruptcy in the coming months because of an increased financial strain caused by declining foot traffic in its restaurants.
Spiranac, who has consistently come to the defense of Hooters and previously jokingly referred to it as her "backup plan," once again chimed in with a clever response.
If Paige has her way, Hooters is here to stay.
"Not on my watch," she joked.
As they say, not all heroes wear capes.
Paige boasts more than 4 million followers on Instagram and over one million on X, so we'll have to see if her followers rally behind her new campaign. At the very least, mobilizing five million people to get foot traffic into the approximately 300 locations nationwide should make some noise.
Before becoming a social media influencer, Paige was a pro golfer. She played Division I golf at the University of Arizona and San Diego State, earning All-Mountain West Conference honors and leading San Diego State to a MWC championship.
Now, she can add online activist to her growing resume.
