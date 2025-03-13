New Steelers WR DK Metcalf stuns with Normani engagement news at intro presser
DK Metcalf sure knows how to make an entrance.
In his Pittsburgh Steelers introduction after signing a massive $132 million deal for four years (originally reported as a $150 million for five years) , the former Seattle Seahawks and All-Pro wide receiver shared even bigger news that he was engaged to pop-star singer Normani.
RELATED: Metcalf's gf (now fiancée) Normani posts rare couples photo with Ciara, Russell Wilson
He first subtly dropped the big news in his Steelers intro video on social media by saying his "fiancée, and then Metcalf, 27, had Normani, 28, hold up her engagement ring as she was sitting in the audience for his introductory press conference.
RELATED: Tom Brady’s ex Gisele Bundchen spotted first time after baby with daughter
The former Ole Miss Rebels stand-out proudly asked the former Fifth Harmony member, to "Hold that rock up, baby."
Metcalf then shared that he surprised her when both of their families were together in Houston during his sister's spring break.
"Just thought about getting the whole family together for a big kumbaya, and you know, joining our families with a ring," Metcalf said with a smile from ear-to-ear.
Here's a look at the ring next to the classic black and gold Steelers helmet with the iconic "steel" circle logo.
Congrats to the happy couple! Too bad good friends Ciara and Russell Wilson, who introduced the couple when Metcalf and Wilson were teammates together in Seattle, probably won't be there to celebrate next season- at least not in Pittsburgh.
