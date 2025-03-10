DK Metcalf mega deal, destination is why Seahawks trade was necessary
Demands were made, and the Seattle Seahawks didn't listen to anyone but themselves. Former Seattle Seahawks wide receiver DK Metcalf reportedly wanted to play in warm weather, have a more stable quarterback situation and be part of a contender as a result of trade. He also wanted to be paid like one of the best receivers in the NFL.
The latter item on that list was the only box checked on Sunday night, as Metcalf was traded to the Pittsburgh Steelers for a second-round pick and a late-round pick swap. As a result of the trade, Metcalf signed a five-year, $150 million contract extension with the Steelers.
Metcalf's previous deal — a three-year, $72 million contract — had him making an average of $24 million per year, which ranked 13th in the NFL at the time of the trade. His new contract vaults his average annual salary to $30 million which, at worst, has him tied for fifth in the league among wide receivers.
Since 2022, Metcalf is 12th in the league in receiving yards (3,154) and disappointed last season with the third sub-1,000-yard season of his career after missing two games due to injury. He's also 12th in the league since he was drafted in the second round in 2019 (6,324 yards).
It's what Metcalf wanted: To be among the highest-paid pass-catchers in the league. The Seahawks weren't willing to pay him the number he desired, which actually amounts to $33 million per year in new money.
Metcalf probably knew Seattle wasn't willing to meet his price point, and thus demanded the trade to apply pressure and potentially get himself paid. That's ultimately what happened, despite getting nothing else on his wish list.
Of course, it's possible the Seahawks shot themselves in the foot in terms of courting Sam Darnold, as the quarterback could opt to join the Steelers to throw to Metcalf and George Pickens. Seattle may now have to up their price to bring Darnold in considering the sudden absence of weapons on the Seahawks' offense.
It's clear that Metcalf and the Seahawks were far apart in multiple areas of negotiation, and the contract was probably the biggest factor. However, what point is there in paying a wide receiver $30 million per year when you don't even know who your quarterback is going to be in 2025? The Steelers don't seem to care about that part.
Metcalf's departure frees up just under $11 million in cap space. The exact details aren't yet clear, but that essentially paid the 2025 salary of linebacker Ernest Jones IV, who just re-signed with Seattle on Sunday.
Seattle's defensive-focused approach seems like a fair trade-off. However, the Seahawks still have plenty of holes to plug.
