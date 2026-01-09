NFL legend Ray Lewis’ touching gesture for distraught Ole Miss star after Miami win

NFL Hall of Famer and Miami Hurricanes legend Ray Lewis was in the house at the Fiesta Bowl for the College Football Playoff semifinal to root on his college team in the stunning victory over the Ole Miss Rebels. After the game, he had a touching moment with a distraught Ole Miss star player.

The linebacker Lewis was a member of the ‘Canes defense from 1993-1995 before he was drafted by the Baltimore Ravens in 1996 as the 26th overall pick where he’d have a Hall of Fame career and win two Super Bowl rings.

He came out with other Miami legends for Thursday night’s big CFP game in Glendale, Arizona, with the likes of Michael Irvin, Edgerrin James, and others. He even was seen celebrating with Irvin immediately after Ole Miss’ final pass in the end zone was incomplete.

RELATED: Michael Irvin celebrates Miami CFP Fiesta Bowl win with Hurricanes cheerleaders

Michael Irvin and Ray Lewis are having the time of their lives.



That's real passion. pic.twitter.com/iLEnZl0xL1 — Grant (@grantsglimpse) January 1, 2026

Lewis would also stop by the ESPN College GameDay booth.

RELATED: Lane Kiffin reacts to Ole Miss losing heartbreaker to Miami in CFP Fiesta Bowl

Lewis’ awesome gesture

While he’d revel in the victory that sent Miami to the CFP National Championship Game against the winner of Friday’s Peach Bowl between the Oregon Ducks and the Indiana Hoosiers, Lewis would take the time to offer Ole Miss star freshman running back Kewan Lacy some words of encouragement while he was feeling the sting of the loss in a truly touching gesture.

Ray Lewis talking with Kewan Lacy after Ole Miss falls to Miami.@AZHSFB pic.twitter.com/7dW7I174Fo — Adam Beadle (@therealbeadle) January 9, 2026

Lacy unfortunately hurt his hamstring after this electric 73-yard touchdown run in the second quarter.

KEWAN LACY 73-YARD TOUCHDOWN RUN 😱pic.twitter.com/9MdENiS1E6 — The Sporting News (@sportingnews) January 9, 2026

What Lewis told Lacy

ESPN picked up what Lewis said to Lacy: “Sometimes, the battles sharpen you so that you can deal with them,” Lewis said. “These kids, their hearts are broken. I grabbed him because I’m a fan of Lacy. I think he’s dynamic. I watched him from the middle of the season all the way through it. But when you get to this point, you’re like, ‘Oh my gosh, my life has ended.’ No, it’s just beginning. Now, you got to learn something. Pick your teammates up.”

Lacy would come back in the fourth quarter to try and help his team, but was largely ineffective, finishing with 103 yards on 11 carries only, and the one long score.

Lacy, who had an incredible season with 1,567 yards and 24 touchdowns overall, will no doubt be a future high NFL draft pick.

Lewis is known to motivate anybody with his speeches, and Lacy should heed his words.

While Lacy is headed home, no doubt Lewis and the ‘Canes legends will be in Miami for what will be a home game for the Hurricanes at Hard Rock Stadium for the natty.

Adam Cairns/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

— Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI —

Lane who?: Lane Kiffin’s wife Layla turns heads with thigh-high boots amid LSU drama

Bey Jr.: Beyoncé’s daughter Blue Ivy’s bold look causes stir at Lakers game with Jay-Z

Oh no: Sherrone Moore’s wife Kelli in spotlight after his Michigan firing for alleged affair

WWAG: Cooper DeJean, 22, WWE’s Nikki Bella, 42, cause dating rumors stir hanging out

Eerie: Aaron Rodgers’ wife Brittani mystery deepens missing Steelers WAGs Xmas party