Michael Irvin celebrates Miami CFP Fiesta Bowl win with Hurricanes cheerleaders dance

Michael Irvin has been a staple on the Miami Hurricanes sidelines all season on this run to the College Football Playoff National Championship. After the team beat the Ole Miss Rebels in the Fiesta Bowl semifinal, Irvin was so happy he celebrated with the ‘Canes cheerleaders.

The 59-year-old Dallas Cowboys Hall of Fame receiver was part of the 80s Miami teams that won a national championship in 1987.

Now, he’s been the team’s No. 1 cheerleader on the sidelines of games and has gone viral taking off the belt and beating the opponents’ jerseys.

He’d take the belt off again after the unbelievable 31-27 win over Ole Miss where Miami quarterback Carson Beck’s three-yard touchdown scramble with 18 seconds left was the difference.

After the final desperation heave to the end zone failed for the Rebels, Irvin showed off his emotions in victory.

This means everything to Michael Irvin manpic.twitter.com/bVQcxkOkR2 — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) January 9, 2026

It was his dance with the cheerleaders that stood out, though.

That’s one happy man.

Irvin was part of the Cowboys dynasty after being drafted No. 11 overall from Miami in 1988. In 12 seasons along with quarterback Troy Aikman and running back Emmitt Smith, the team won three Super Bowls (1993, 1994, 1996).

He retired in 1999 after a significant neck injury, finishing with 750 receptions, 11,904 yards, and 65 touchdowns and five Pro Bowls. Irvin was elected the the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2007.

Other Hurricanes legends join Irvin at Fiesta Bowl

Miami alums and NFL legends Ray Lewis and Edgerrin James, among others, were in the house for the victory.

Legendary Miami alums Ray Lewis and Edgerrin James will serve as the Hurricanes' honorary captains for their CFP clash vs. Ole Miss, per ESPN's Andrea Adelson 🙌 pic.twitter.com/P3waMpC9kx — Yahoo Sports (@YahooSports) January 9, 2026

Lewis was seen celebrating with Irvin after the win:

Michael Irvin and Ray Lewis are having the time of their lives.



That's real passion. pic.twitter.com/iLEnZl0xL1 — Grant (@grantsglimpse) January 1, 2026

The national championship

Miami will now face the winner of Friday’s Peach Bowl between the Oregon Ducks and the Indiana Hoosiers on January 19.

The game is taking place at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida, the home of the Miami Dolphins, in what will be a home game for the Hurricanes. It also means the likes of Irvin and all those ‘Canes legends will no doubt be out in force and fired up again.

Former Miami Hurricanes player Michael Irvin (left) celebrates with Miami Hurricanes defensive back Jakobe Thomas (8) during the game between the Aggies and the Hurricanes at Kyle Field.

