Lane Kiffin reacts to Ole Miss losing heartbreaker to Miami in CFP Fiesta Bowl
The Ole Miss Rebels looked like they were headed to the College Football Playoff National Championship without their former head coach Lane Kiffin who bolted for the LSU Tigers at the end of the regular season. Instead, they lost an absolute heartbreaker to the Miami Hurricanes in the Fiesta Bowl semifinal game. Coach Kiffin would react afterward with a couple of posts.
Miami and not Ole Miss will now face the winner of Friday’s Peach Bowl between the Oregon Ducks and the Indiana Hoosiers on January 19.
It was this backbreaking scramble for a touchdown by Hurricanes quarterback Carson Beck with 18 seconds left that defeated the Rebels in a 31-27 Miami win.
While Kiffin did have an obnoxious tweet to start the CFP, and oddly dissed them during LSU’s bowl game, he did congratulate their big Sugar Bowl win over the Georgia Bulldogs.
How Kiffin reacted after the Ole Miss loss to Miami
After the Rebels’ narrow defeat, Kiffin gave his thoughts on his former team’s heartbreak by sending his love and posting an actual heart breaking.
He’d also posted the final pass play — in his opinion — should’ve been a penalty on Miami and given Ole Miss one more play:
Kiffin also stood to make a bunch of money if they won in his monster $91M contract with insane perks from LSU (see first related).
He’s also waiting on several coach’s like Ole Miss offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach Charlie Weiss Jr. to come aboard with LSU after the game.
The hatred for Kiffin runs deep in Oxford, Mississippi, after he spurned them, but he built quite the team that almost got them to the national championship.
No doubt, a figurative middle finger from fans to the former coach would’ve been unbelievable, but there’s a lot to be proud of in Ole Miss without Kiffin there.
