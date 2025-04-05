NFL prospect Jaxson Dart finally takes on Ole Miss HC Lane Kiffin’s big challenge
Lane Kiffin had been calling out quarterback Jaxson Dart to workout with him for a while now. On Saturday, Dart completed a pilates class with the Ole Miss Rebels coach and followed it with an epic picture.
Dart, 21, is a likely first-round NFL draft pick out of Ole Miss after transferring from the USC Trojans in 2022. Early in march, Kiffin showed off some jacked arms and asked Dart and his son Knox, 17, what kind of workout they were doing. The coach then called out Dart for missing his morning workout the day after an impressive Ole Miss Pro Day.
After flexing his private jet lifestyle, the quarterback finally joined Kiffin for a pilates class, and then took a photo with him and the instructor. Kiffin wrote, “@Jaxson Dart finally “finished” a workout! It was fun.”
That’s one life goal down. Next up is the NFL on April 24 from Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin.
Kiffin’s oldest daughter Landry is also a pilates instructor and he’s been seen sweating with her and then getting crushed in a selfie with her crop-top fit.
While it wasn’t Landry kicking their behinds in class, it looks like they had a good time.