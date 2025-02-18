Colorado's Shedeur Sanders reveals only NFL team he plays Madden with
Colorado Buffaloes football star Shedeur Sanders is one of the top prospects in the 2025 NFL Draft class. Shedeur, the son of "Coach Prime" Deion Sanders, has been discussed as a potential No. 1 overall pick, and he is widely regarded as a top-five lock.
In a new vlog from Well Off Media, the company started by Deion Sanders Jr., Shedeur and friends are discussing the popular Madden video game.
During the conversation, Shedeur reveals the only team he uses when he hits the sticks.

Shedeur says he only uses the Cleveland Browns, because "I like the way that they move around, bro." Cleveland currently holds the No. 2 overall pick in this spring's draft.
Is Shedeur foreshadowing his future NFL destination?

Cleveland has a big decision to make with often-injured quarterback Deshaun Watson, who signed arguably one of the wrost contracts in NFL history.
Even if the Browns to bring Watson, who will miss most of the season after re-tearing his Achilles tendon, they need a young signal-caller who could be the future of the franchise. Shedeur Sanders certainly fits that bill.
Last season, Sanders threw for 4,134 yards, 37 touchdowns, and 10 interceptions en route to winning the Davey O'Brien Award, presented to the best quarterback in the nation.
The 2025 NFL Draft will be held in Green Bay, Wisconsin, with the first round on Thursday, April 24. Rounds 2 and 3 will be held on Friday, April 25, while the final rounds will play out on Saturday, April 26.
