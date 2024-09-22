NFL WAG All-Star Rachel Bush teases stunning fit in sick Italian villa
Rachel Bush is living her best life and continues to wow with her posts from Italy.
Bush is an NFL WAG staple. The wife of All-Pro defensive back Jordan Poyer of the Miami Dolphins has been a social media sensation for years with over 4.1 million followers on Instagram.
While Poyer and the Dolphins play at the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday, Bush is living it up. Over the past few days, she has shared several posts from her trip rocking fits like this skin-tight white dress that will leave you breathless.
Then she posted this latest look, teasing all of us with a good time.
The all-white theme continues on. You can find more photos from her trip here.
Bush and Poyer initially met after sliding into some DMs on Twitter (now X) and began dating in 2015. The power couple were married in 2018 in a ceremony in Jamaica. They have one daughter together named Aliyah, who was born in December of 2016.
Where in the world will Rachel Bush be next and what will she be wearing? Only social media will tell.
