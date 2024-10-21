NFL WAG Claire Kittle pairs seductive bedazzled boots with 49ers jersey for a gameday look that will make you blush
Claire Kittle isn't shy of dressing up for NFL gameday and has once again wowed the internet with a unique fit.
Claire, 30, is married to San Franciso 49ers superstar tight end George Kittle, whose team battled the undefeated Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday, October 20. To show her support, Claire shared her gameday look on Instagram, which included an all-black version of her hubby's jersey paired with some eye-popping thigh-high boots. Her look was completed with gold hoop earrings and a ton of bling around her neck.
The official Instagram for KNBR, the local sports radio channel that covers San Franciso sports, further highlighted Claire's spectacular attire by sharing a video of her kissing George on the sidelines. They captioned the post, "America’s favorite couple never disappoints."
Claire dresses up for George and the 49ers every week. On October 10, she and fellow NFL WAG Kristin Juszcyzk, wife of Kyle Juszyzyk, sat in the front row as the 49ers dominated the Seattle Seahawks 36-24. They later celebrated with both of their spouses after each player scored a touchdown.
Unfortunately, Claire didn't do too much celebrating on Sunday as the 49ers were once again unable to defeat the Chiefs, a game that was a rematch from Super Bowl LVIII earlier this year.
Oct. 18
