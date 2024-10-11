George Kittle, Kyle Juszczyk Celebrated 49ers Touchdown With Their Wives in the Stands
While there is still much of the NFL season left to be played, San Francisco 49ers tight end George Kittle and fullback Kyle Juszczyk submitted a worthy entry for one of the best touchdown celebrations in the league this season during the club's 36-24 win over the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field on Thursday Night Football.
After Kittle's second touchdown of the game in the fourth quarter, the 49ers tight end and his teammate ran towards the Suite level seats of Lumen Field, where their wives and family were seated.
Kittle and Juszczyk then proceeded to celebrate the score with their spouses in an amusing Lambeau Leap-esque moment.
But they weren't finished.
When Juszczyk rumbled into the end zone for a six-yard score later in the fourth quarter, he headed for the stands to celebrate with his wife once again, only this time, he was joined by 49ers wide receiver Deebo Samuel.
Evidently, the family celebrations were planned, or at least strongly encouraged by Claire Kittle and Kristin Juszczyk, who posted a video before the game saying that the two were hoping one of their husbands would score so they could "jump to us."
And that's exactly how things played out; not once, but twice.
San Francisco improved to 3-3 with the victory and will get some extended rest before a Super Bowl rematch with the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 7.