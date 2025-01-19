The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Notre Dame-Ohio State game has insane BBQ platter for surprisingly good price

The College Football Playoff National Championship game will have special concessions that are fit for a king.

Josh Sanchez

IMAGO / Zoonar
In this story:

The final two teams in college football will take the field at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Monday night as the No. 7 Notre Dame Fighting Irish and No. 8 Ohio State Buckeyes face off in the College Football Playoff National Championship Game.

And for fans in attention, the highlights won't be exclusive to on-field play.

Mercedes-Benz Stadium is offering up a special BBQ platter that will have your mouth watering. And, in typical Mercedes-Benz Stadium fashion, it comes at a shockingly affordable price.

MORE: Riley Leonard's gf Molly Walding shares 'giddy' selfie with QB after Notre Dame win

The platter include house-smoked sliced brisket, quarter chicken, and beef ribs with cornbread, baked beans, apple kale slaw, peach cobbler & two BBQ sauces – one representing each team.

It will be available at Molly B’s near section 133, with only 200 plates made.

The price? $40.

For a platter that could feed three or four people, that's a steal.

MORE: ESPN's Molly McGrath's thigh-high boots, minidress pop in viral Marcus Freeman moment

Ohio State punched its ticket to the championship game with a nailbiting win over the Texas Longhorns, while the Fighting Irish edged out the Penn State Nittany Lions in a back-and-forth nailbiter.

College Football Playoff National Championship
Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Now, they battle it out for the trophy.

Kickoff between the Buckeyes and Fighting Irish is set for 7:30 p.m. ET at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on ESPN.

 Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI —

Family hilarity: Brittany Mahomes’ daughter begged for different baby name for Golden

Sorority stunner: A’ja Wilson rocks custom AKA sweatshirt, miniskirt for Founder’s Day

$$$: Molly Qerim net worth: The ESPN ‘First Take’ host is worth more than you think

Representin’: UConn’s Paige Bueckers stuns in Unrivaled hoodie to hype new league

Clutch: Livvy Dunne crushes crucial LSU floor exercise routine for big win vs Florida

Published
Josh Sanchez
JOSH SANCHEZ

Managing Editor: Cowboys on SI - Contributor: The Athlete Lifestyle on SI, and Sporting News MMA - Contact: joshsanchez@gmail.com

Home/News