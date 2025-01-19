Notre Dame-Ohio State game has insane BBQ platter for surprisingly good price
The final two teams in college football will take the field at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Monday night as the No. 7 Notre Dame Fighting Irish and No. 8 Ohio State Buckeyes face off in the College Football Playoff National Championship Game.
And for fans in attention, the highlights won't be exclusive to on-field play.
Mercedes-Benz Stadium is offering up a special BBQ platter that will have your mouth watering. And, in typical Mercedes-Benz Stadium fashion, it comes at a shockingly affordable price.
MORE: Riley Leonard's gf Molly Walding shares 'giddy' selfie with QB after Notre Dame win
The platter include house-smoked sliced brisket, quarter chicken, and beef ribs with cornbread, baked beans, apple kale slaw, peach cobbler & two BBQ sauces – one representing each team.
It will be available at Molly B’s near section 133, with only 200 plates made.
The price? $40.
For a platter that could feed three or four people, that's a steal.
MORE: ESPN's Molly McGrath's thigh-high boots, minidress pop in viral Marcus Freeman moment
Ohio State punched its ticket to the championship game with a nailbiting win over the Texas Longhorns, while the Fighting Irish edged out the Penn State Nittany Lions in a back-and-forth nailbiter.
Now, they battle it out for the trophy.
Kickoff between the Buckeyes and Fighting Irish is set for 7:30 p.m. ET at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on ESPN.
— Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI —
Family hilarity: Brittany Mahomes’ daughter begged for different baby name for Golden
Sorority stunner: A’ja Wilson rocks custom AKA sweatshirt, miniskirt for Founder’s Day
$$$: Molly Qerim net worth: The ESPN ‘First Take’ host is worth more than you think
Representin’: UConn’s Paige Bueckers stuns in Unrivaled hoodie to hype new league
Clutch: Livvy Dunne crushes crucial LSU floor exercise routine for big win vs Florida