Olivia Culpo gushes over Christian McCaffrey after 49ers star's season ending injury
Christian McCaffrey ran into another health setback during the 2024 NFL season, but fortunately, his wife, Olivia Culpo, remains by his side.
The 32-year-old model shared a message of support for the 49ers running back via Instagram on Wednesday, December 4 after he suffered a season-ending injury in his team's loss to the Buffalo Bills on Sunday, December 1.
"So proud of you husband," Culpo responded to a post by her hubby who expressed his love for the game of football and promised fans that he will return stronger than ever. She ended her message with a red heart emoji to exemplify their love.
RELATED: Olivia Culpo’s flawless look outclasses Christian McCaffrey’s 49ers return
McCaffrey has received a ton of support —from celebrities and fellow NFL players — following his injury and the statement he made.
"Heal up brother. Tough year, yes, but you are tougher than most," wrote actor Jeremy Renner, best known as Hawkeye in the MCU film series.
Philadelphia Eagles Running Back Saquon Barkley wrote "Keep going brudda."
Culpo also left a heartfelt message on the post, writing, "I love you so much. So proud of you always."
The 2024 NFL season will be one that McCaffrey hopes to forget as he already missed the first half of the year due to a previous calf injury. His latest setback was a ligament tear in his right knee.
His 49ers, who currently hold a 5-7 record, will attempt to rebound on Sunday, December 8 when they face the Chicago Bears.
