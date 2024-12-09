Paige Spiranac drops her hottest mirror selfies of 2024
Paige Spiranac put her own twist on a yearly tradition.
Each year, people share their Spotify Wrapped, showcasing the songs and artists they've listened to the most. But instead of music, the retired golf pro joined the fun with stunning selfies.
The 31-year-old responded to a post on X (formerly known as Twitter) asking users to drop their mirror-selfie wrapped, a celebration of an individual's best mirror pictures taken by themselves. Spiranac, who boasts one million followers on X, released four photos showing her best mirror selfies of 2024.
The photos include the athlete-turned-influencer rocking a skin-tight winter white workout fit, a see-through black and sequin dress, a low-cut bright pink neon exercise outfit, and a low-cut top paired with a white skirt.
Spiranac received over 1K comments on the post, with many complimenting her on her photo choices.
"The white outfit is the best. Stunning," wrote one person.
"Oh my God..." wrote another.
A third person asked, "Anything you can't do?"
While social media is now Spiranac's main game, she does still get some rounds on the golf course. The model recently had an epic shank that reminded her fans that even pros sometimes fail to hit the ball straight.
However, Spiranac's skill for going viral is just as common as her mirror selfie wrapped — winner after winner.
