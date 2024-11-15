Paige Spiranac's Most Smoking Hot Photos
Paige Spiranac may have retired from playing golf professionally in 2019, but she continues to be the talk of the town.
The former athlete has remained close to the game by creating golf-related content on social media, where she's equally known for her commitment to dropping some fiery hot photos. Her charming personality and unique look have netted her an incredible online following, which includes some jaw-dropping photos that will make your heart skip a beat. Here are some of some of her biggest head-turners.
AMERICAN PATRIOT
In 2023, Spiranac was closely following the Ryder Cup, a golf series that pitted teams from the DP World Tour and the PGA of America against each other. She took to Instagram to talk about the prestigious golf matchup while rocking a red, white, and blue swimsuit that matched the American flag.
A MASTER OF PROFESSIONS
Spiranac played into her good looks with a post in May of 2023, where she told her Instagram followers, "You have been asking for years…am I a stripper or a golfer. Today we find out." She then dropped several stills next to a stripper dancing pole at the Sugarman's Gentlemen's Club, donning a black lingerie outfit while holding a golf club.
RED HOT MARCH MADNESS
While it's obvious that golf is her game, Spiranac does take an interest in other major sports. During the 2023 NCAA college basketball March Madness tournament, she geared up in a fiery red sports bra and shorts combo and shared photos of herself on a basketball court. She then asked her Instagram followers who they thought would win the grueling tournament, later joking that she could not "make it rain" on the court.
STREET FIGHTER
Another passion that Spiranac has is cosplaying during Halloween season. For Halloween 2024, she dressed as Velma from Scooby Doo, but it was her take of the classic Street Fighter character Cammy in 2022 that really won the internet's heart. She dropped several photos of that costume on Instagram and got a ton of love in the comments section.
HOT TUB GODDESS
Once Spiranac became a social media star she began releasing yearly calendars to her fans. One idea she went for in the fall of 2022 was a hot tub shoot, where she wore a thin black top with a bright pink bikini bottom. Spiranac revealed on Instagram that she had styled every look, did her own hair and makeup, and had her mom take every picture.
A NOD TO A CLASSIC GOLF MOVIE
A golf movie that has stood the test of time is Happy Gilmore, the 1996 comedy that stars Adam Sandler. To celebrate her love of the classic, Spiranac dressed like one of the characters from the famous dream sequence in the film, which consists of some sizzling white lingerie while carrying two pitchers of ice-cold beer. In the Instagram post, Spiranac was sure to let viewers know that they are in their "Happy Place."
THE SEXIEST WOMAN ALIVE
Spiranac was named the Sexiest Woman Alive by MAXIM magazine in 2022. To celebrate the honor, she shared a photo on Instagram of her topless while draped in a short black sports coat. The coat popped paired next to the white shorts she had on. However, Spiranac made sure to let her fans know that she didn't feel diminished for going topless, and in fact wrote a passage about how she sees sexy as "being confident" and feeling comfortable in your own skin.
HARLEY QUINN
Another Halloween season, another Spiranac cosplay win. This look came in October of 2021, where she dressed up as Harley Quinn from the Batman Universe. The look was specific to Hollywood starlet Margot Robbie's version of the character from the Suicide Squad and Bird of Prey films.
ALL BLACK FOR THE SI SWIMSUIT 60TH ANNIVERSARY
Spiranac was previously selected for the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit edition, and because of that honor, she got to attend the 60th anniversary party in 2024. On that night, the retired golfer donned some jet-black lingerie that stole the show, a trait she is used to.
