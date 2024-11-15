The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Paige Spiranac rocks a low-cut top while sharing fans' wild comments

The retired golf pro got some interesting pitches after going to the internet for challenge ideas.

Joseph Galizia

Paige Spiranac at the Bass Pro Shops Legends Competition at Top of the Rock on Saturday, April 27, 2019. Golf16
Paige Spiranac at the Bass Pro Shops Legends Competition at Top of the Rock on Saturday, April 27, 2019. Golf16 / Andrew Jansen/News-Leader

Paige Spiranac is a content creating machine, and now she's asking her large social media following for ideas. 

The 31-year-old golfer, who retired from playing the sport professionally in 2019, asked her 4 million Instagram fans to pitch her challenges that she could attempt and which they could bet on. Spiranac, who sported a revealing white shirt, explained that all of the suggestions would be used for a cool project that she was working on. However, the responses she received were wild — and extremely specific.

Paige Spiranac
Paige Spiranac asks her Instagram following for challenge suggestions on November 15, 2024 / Photo Credit: Paige Spiranac on Instagram

"Jumping Jacks while jump roping," wrote the first user. Spiranac joked that she liked where this person's head was at, but the answers only got bolder from there.

"Twerking while eating doughnut balls hanging by a string," another fan suggested. Spiranac really had to think about this one and used a camera zoom to accurately show off how taken aback she was by the thought.

Paige Spiranac
Paige Spiranac reacts to some of the wild suggestions made by her Instagram following on November 15, 2024 / Photo Credit: Paige Spiranac on Instagram

One clever person wrote, "do your taxes yourself fully clothed." Spiranac appreciated this user, and put her hand over her chest with a smile on her face. Unfortunately, the next fan response took the cake.

"Crack a walnut between your butt cheeks," they wrote. Spiranac admitted in this slide that this wasn't the only person who suggested such a challenge. 

Paige Spiranac
Paige Spiranac responding to another fan suggestion on Instagram on November 15, 2024 / Photo Credit: Paige Spiranac on Instagram

Spiranac ended her stream of Instagram Stories by reiterating that she does indeed have something special lined up. 

The athlete constantly steals the internet's attention with her smoking hot photos, but this mysterious project, and the potential challenges she must endure, are only setting the stage for future viral moments. 

