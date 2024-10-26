The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Paige Spiranac's white top bedroom selfie will leave you breathless

The golf pro turned social media megastar has captured the internet's attention once again.

Joseph Galizia

Paige Spiranac waves to the crowd after throwing out a first pitch prior to the game between the Pittsburgh Pirates and Milwaukee Brewers at American Family Field.
Paige Spiranac waves to the crowd after throwing out a first pitch prior to the game between the Pittsburgh Pirates and Milwaukee Brewers at American Family Field. / Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images

Paige Spiranac continues to prove why her social media game is just as powerful as her drive on the golf course. The 31-year-old, who grew in popularity after she was featured in Sports Illustrated's Swimsuit edition, shared a series of photos on Instagram that has left her 4.4 million followers stunned.

On Saturday, October 26, Spiranac dropped a tease for her private Passes subscription by draping up in a white top and laying out fully on her bed. In a second photo taken from a birds eye view, Spiranac smiles at her audience and writes,"Hope you have an amazing Saturday!"

Paige Spiranac
Paige Spiranac poses for her Instagram following / Page Spiranac on Instagram
Paige Spiranac
Paige Spiranac wishes her Instagram followers a happy Saturday / Paige Spiranac on Instagram

Spiranac is no stranger to going viral from the content she posts. One week ago on X (formerly known as Twitter) Spiranac, who boasts an impressive 1 million followers on the social media juggernaut, cosplayed as the character of Velma from the popular cartoon series, Scooby Doo. Fans were clearly impressed by her take on Velma as the post was viewed over 1.2 million times, and captured 26K likes.

Content creation and golf instruction videos became Spiranac's main squeeze after she retired from the sport in 2019. Her antics online earned her numerous accolades, including a write-up in Golf Digest and Maxim magazine calling her the World's Sexiest Woman in 2022. One thing is certain, Spiranac's knack for creating timely content isn't showing any signs of slowing down.

