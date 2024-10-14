The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Paige VanZant tones up for 'Power Slap' in smoldering black bra and low-rise cheetah shorts combo

The MMA sensation shares a glimpse of her fitness routine.

Joseph Galizia

Paige VanZant fights Jessica-Rose Clark (blue gloves) during UFC Fight Night at Scottrade Center.
Paige VanZant fights Jessica-Rose Clark (blue gloves) during UFC Fight Night at Scottrade Center. / Scott Rovak-Imagn Images

Paige VanZant has wowed audiences with her fights inside the octagon and her expressive lifestyle on social media. In her latest Instagram post, the MMA superstar showcases both.

VanZant, 30, is preparing for her upcoming appearance on 'Power Slap,' the fight promotion owned and operated by UFC president Dana White. She shared a glimpse at her workout routine through her Instagram stories, where she sported a fiery black bra and paired it with some comfortable-looking low-cut cheetah shorts. 

In the video, VanZant goes through an intense kettlebell exercise, strengthens her arms with the help of some resistance bands, and then says hello to her cute little pups. Also appearing in the story is her husband, fellow MMA fighter Austin Vanderford. The happy couple have been married since 2018 and host a podcast together entitled, A Kickass Love Story.

Paige VanZant
Professional MMA fighter Paige VanZant shares her workout routine with her Instagram following. / @Paigevanzant on Instagram
Paige VanZant
Professional MMA figher Piage VanZant shares her workout routine with her Instagram following. / @Paigevanzant on Instagram

VanZant last captured the internet's attention with a spooky-themed post that saw the former Dancing with the Stars competitor donn a white blood-smeared dress as she held a bloody knife. Her commitment to online content has garnered her a large social following, including on Instagram, where she has 3.3 million followers.  

Oct. 12

Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI

Who’s that girl?: Livvy Dunne almost unrecognizable in high-fashion glam shots

Ex-marks the spot: Ciara’s bold fit awkwardly Russell Wilson’s old team colors

Heiress hottie: Gracie Hunt strips down for sizzling Chiefs bye week bikini pics

Two-piece showdown: Suni Lee shows off full figure in vacation bikini photos

No. 1 fan: Vanessa Bryant rocks Dodgers selfie posting Kobe’s inspiring motto

Published
Joseph Galizia
JOSEPH GALIZIA

Joey is a Las Vegas based actor and circus performer. For the last seven years he's had the pleasure of covering pro-wrestling/MMA for multiple outlets, and is thrilled to bring that same skill set to Sports Illustrated. In that time, he's interviewed over 50 legendary names in the business, including UFC Hall of Famer Ken Shamrock, acclaimed filmmaker Kevin Smith, and more.

Home/News