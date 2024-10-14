Paige VanZant tones up for 'Power Slap' in smoldering black bra and low-rise cheetah shorts combo
Paige VanZant has wowed audiences with her fights inside the octagon and her expressive lifestyle on social media. In her latest Instagram post, the MMA superstar showcases both.
VanZant, 30, is preparing for her upcoming appearance on 'Power Slap,' the fight promotion owned and operated by UFC president Dana White. She shared a glimpse at her workout routine through her Instagram stories, where she sported a fiery black bra and paired it with some comfortable-looking low-cut cheetah shorts.
In the video, VanZant goes through an intense kettlebell exercise, strengthens her arms with the help of some resistance bands, and then says hello to her cute little pups. Also appearing in the story is her husband, fellow MMA fighter Austin Vanderford. The happy couple have been married since 2018 and host a podcast together entitled, A Kickass Love Story.
VanZant last captured the internet's attention with a spooky-themed post that saw the former Dancing with the Stars competitor donn a white blood-smeared dress as she held a bloody knife. Her commitment to online content has garnered her a large social following, including on Instagram, where she has 3.3 million followers.
Oct. 12
— Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI —
Who’s that girl?: Livvy Dunne almost unrecognizable in high-fashion glam shots
Ex-marks the spot: Ciara’s bold fit awkwardly Russell Wilson’s old team colors
Heiress hottie: Gracie Hunt strips down for sizzling Chiefs bye week bikini pics
Two-piece showdown: Suni Lee shows off full figure in vacation bikini photos
No. 1 fan: Vanessa Bryant rocks Dodgers selfie posting Kobe’s inspiring motto