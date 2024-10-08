UFC star Paige VanZant seduces in sultry Halloween 'bloody' bathtub scene
From gorgeous to gore! As a mixed martial arts fighter, Paige VanZant is probably no stranger to a bit of blood, but she’s taking it to the next level in her latest Instagram post.
In the brief video, captioned “Spooky season 👻💀,” the 30-year-old Power Slap and Bare Knuckle Boxing competitor looked seductive in a blood-smeared white dress as she held a bloody knife in the bathtub. To compliment the graphic color scheme, she also sported a bold red lipstick.
Commenters were mesmerized by the athlete's post. “Bride of chucky vibes,” wrote one commenter, referencing the knife-wielding doll from the popular Child’s Play series. “Your make up is flawless. Look’n good sis,” gushed another fan.
Those who don’t follow mixed martial arts might remember VanZant from Dancing With The Stars, where she placed second in 2016. Foodies may also recognize her as the winner of the 2017 celebrity competition episode on Chopped.
While VanZant may not be afraid to show some skin on her socials, she has been married to fellow MMA fighter Austin Vanderford since September of 2018. The couple hosts a podcast called A Kickass Love Story about “their journey in and out of the ring.”
— Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI —
Twinsies: Brittany Mahomes awkwardly wears same bold fit as Clark Hunt’s wife
Plus-one fun: Gabby Thomas shares vacation glimpse with bf Spencer McManes
Fab, fit, fun: Livvy Dunne shows off abs in hot pink selfie heartstopper fit
Sibling heirs: Gracie Hunt posts sweet siblings selfie with Ava, Knobel at Chiefs game
Pop-corn icon: Taylor Swift makes return to Chiefs game in checkered dress, high boots