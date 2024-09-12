Taylor Swift’s seductive MTV VMAs dance with Karol G melts internet (VIDEO)
Taylor Swift has had quite the 24 hours, even by her amazingly high standards.
After an action-packed NYC date weekend with boyfriend Travis Kelce, the most recognizable entertainment star in the world very publicly endorsed Kamala Harris, and then made a very public appearance at the MTV Video Music Awards.
She won the biggest award of the night, video of the year, for “Fortnight” with Post Malone, where she thanked her “boyfriend Travis.”
"Something that I'll always remember is that when I would finish a take and I'd say 'Cut' and we'd be done with that take, I would always just hear someone, like cheering and like, 'Woo!' from across the studio where we were shooting it,” Swift shared.
"And that one person was my boyfriend Travis. Everything this man touches turns to happiness and fun and magic so I want to thank him for adding that to our shoot,” the smitten girlfriend of the Kansas City Chiefs tight end gushed. Now if we could do something about his terrible hats.
Swift won a total of seven Moonmans on the night, tying Beyoncé for the most Video Music Awards with 30.
While her Kelce shout out was the sweetest moment of the night, the most viral moment of the night had to be when Karol G came into the crowd for her performance and found Swift.
The sultry back-and-forth melted social media and the internet, and while Taylor Swift had many memorable moments from the night, this is the one that her boyfriend probably wishes he could have witnessed firsthand.
Instead, he was making fun of his brother Jason Kelce for his Monday Night Countdown fashion mishap on their “New Heights” podcast. Travis would have much rather been yelling "woo" with his girlfriend and Karol G.
