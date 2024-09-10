Livvy Dunne defends life-changing NIL fortune at LSU
Livvy Dunne has built a brand empire.
The social media sensation, who is also charmingly self-deprecating like when she recently crushed some crab legs, and LSU gymnast went on “Good Morning America” to promote the release of her new docuseries “The Money Game,” which profiles the 21-year-old A-list influencer along with LSU instant legends, including WNBA star and fashion mogul Angel Reese, fellow NIL millionaire and rapper Flau’jae Johnson, and Heisman Trophy winning and now Washington Commanders starting quarterback Jayden Daniels.
Besides freaking out that she met Matthew McConaughey and his wife Camila Alves backstage, which she shared on her Instagram Story, the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model sat down with Michael Strahan, Robin Roberts, and George Stephanopoulos. Naturally, her money-making came up.
“The opportunities that have come with this [NIL] rule change has changed my life,” said Dunne. “It’s been such a blessing, and the fact that I get to work for the brands I didn’t have the opportunity to work with once upon a time has been a dream come true.”
The LSU Tiger brand empire builder with the help of her sister Julz, who has sponsorships with companies like Vuori, Nautica, and American Eagle, among many others, says it’s especially important for women.
“I feel like for women’s sports, it’s super important to capitalize on your NIL while you’re still in college because there’s not a lot of professional sports out there. So I feel as though that’s very important.”
Surprisingly, the LSU gymnast says returning for her fifth year of eligibility didn’t have to do with making more money, but rather the love of her teammates and gymnastics, not to mention trying to win back-to-back national championships.
“It was one of the most rewarding experiences of my life,” she confided. “I felt as though winning was additive, and I just wanted to do it again.”
Strahan, also an NFL Hall of Famer for the New York Giants, certainly agreed laughing, “Winning is addictive.” So is making lots of money.
