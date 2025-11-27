Patrick Mahomes reveals controversial turkey-eating method before Chiefs-Cowboys
Patrick Mahomes is playing on Thanksgiving, but went viral beforehand in a commercial with him eating turkey.
While the Kansas City Chiefs superstar quarterback is no doubt focused on facing the Dallas Cowboys in Texas on Thursday, he hopes to be on the receiving end of the turkey given out to the winning team.
But will he have ketchup to put on it?
Mahomes is known to put ketchup on everything like his wings.
He even made sure that good ketchup was on the menu at his and teammate Travis Kelce’s new steakhouse 1587 Prime in Kansas City.
But ketchup on turkey instead of gravy and/or cranberry sauce doesn’t seem very Thanksgiving-like. But in a new Adidas Thanksgiving ad, he’s seen putting ketchup all over his turkey.
It is a Chiefs color at least.
He also loves it on steak, which is also controversial. He talked about when his love for ketchup started:
“It was a long time ago, but when I was a little kid, I used to just eat ketchup sandwiches that were just ketchup and bread,” Mahomes wrote. “I used to get teased about it all the time because people thought it was very strange that I didn’t put any ham, turkey or anything else on it, just ketchup and bread. I grew out of it, so, I don’t do that anymore.”
In 2018, Mahomes parelayed his love of ketchup into an endorsement deal with Hunt's.
Now, instead of a little extra mustard on his passes, Mahomes tosses it with some ketchup behind it. He hopes he’s happily eating his turkey with ketchup Thursday after a Chiefs’ victory.
