Cowboys star George Pickens deletes unreal Brittany Mahomes post before Chiefs game
The Dallas Cowboys are a Thanksgiving Day staple. The Kansas City Chiefs are must-see TV. Things got a little spicier for the Thursday game when Cowboys receiver George Pickens made a post with Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes’ wife Brittany Mahomes and then deleted it.
It was already going to be a good game from AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, with both teams needing a win to keep playoff hopes alive. Cowboys owner Jerry Jones even invited Taylor Swift with an amazing gesture.
The last thing Dallas wants to do is motivate three-time Super Bowl-winning quarterback Mahomes any more. The Cowboys star receiver may have just done that posting a picture on Instagram of Brittany and writing, “Tmrw we feast.”
That is wild.
Pickens is known for his trash talk, but using an opposing player’s wife’s photo may have took it a bit too far.
Brittany goes to a lot of Patrick’s games and may also be in attendance as well. Talk about an awkward Thanksgiving.
Pickens, who is dealing with knee and calf issues, is slated to play. He’ll certainly need to back it up after his deleted post fiasco.
Pickens, 24, is having quite the season with 67 catches with 1054 yards and eight touchdowns.
