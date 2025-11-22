Brittany Mahomes stuns in non-Chiefs red for night out at Patrick’s 1587 Prime
It’s a hot ticket to get into 1587 Prime steakhouse. Not if you’re Brittany Mahomes on a Friday night where she crushed her fit while going out to dinner.
Kanasas City Chiefs stars Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce opened their restaurant in September and was the spot where Brittany crushed Patrick for his 30th birthday celebration (see below). Brittany (and Taylor Swift) even has a drink named after her: The "Queen B," which is a cocktail made with Grey Goose vodka, lychee, wildflower honey, lemon, and vanilla.
After sharing some adorable moments of daughter Sterling and dad from last week’s game day in Denver, and a sweet “just because” gift Patrick gave her and “his girls,” Brittany got dressed up for a night out where she turned heads in a non-Chiefs red fit.
And in a black-and-white version of the front she posted.
While she just posted photos of herself, did Patrick join her for dinner or was it a girls’ night out?
Patrick is getting ready for a huge game on Sunday vs. the Indianapolis Clots as the Chiefs are now just 5-5 and in panic mode with just seven games remaining, so he may have stayed back to prepare.
Either way, it was another winning look from “Queen B” herself — and this time she got to ditch the kids.
