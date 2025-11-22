The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Brittany Mahomes stuns in non-Chiefs red for night out at Patrick’s 1587 Prime

The wife of the Kansas City superstar quarterback posts going out on a Friday night to her husband’s new restaurant.

Matt Ryan

Brittany Mahomes in attendance before a NWSL playoff match between the Kansas City Current and the North Carolina Courage at CPKC Stadium.
Brittany Mahomes in attendance before a NWSL playoff match between the Kansas City Current and the North Carolina Courage at CPKC Stadium. / Denny Medley-Imagn Images

It’s a hot ticket to get into 1587 Prime steakhouse. Not if you’re Brittany Mahomes on a Friday night where she crushed her fit while going out to dinner.

Kanasas City Chiefs stars Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce opened their restaurant in September and was the spot where Brittany crushed Patrick for his 30th birthday celebration (see below). Brittany (and Taylor Swift) even has a drink named after her: The "Queen B," which is a cocktail made with Grey Goose vodka, lychee, wildflower honey, lemon, and vanilla.

After sharing some adorable moments of daughter Sterling and dad from last week’s game day in Denver, and a sweet “just because” gift Patrick gave her and “his girls,” Brittany got dressed up for a night out where she turned heads in a non-Chiefs red fit.

Brittany Mahomes
Brittany Mahomes/Instagram

And in a black-and-white version of the front she posted.

Brittany Mahomes
Brittany Mahomes/Instagram

While she just posted photos of herself, did Patrick join her for dinner or was it a girls’ night out?

Patrick is getting ready for a huge game on Sunday vs. the Indianapolis Clots as the Chiefs are now just 5-5 and in panic mode with just seven games remaining, so he may have stayed back to prepare.

Either way, it was another winning look from “Queen B” herself — and this time she got to ditch the kids.

Brittany with Sterling and Bronze
Brittany Mahomes/Instagram

Published
Matt Ryan
MATT RYAN

Matt Ryan is a dedicated sports journalist with over 20 years of experience in digital and linear media. After receiving a Masters in Journalism from USC, he’s worked for Fox Sports, NBC Sports, Yahoo Sports, USA Today Sports Media Group, and Bally Sports, while holding various leadership roles along the way.

