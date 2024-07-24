Patrick Mahomes exposes Travis Kelce for the same 'insane' ringtone he's had for years
According to Patrick Mahomes, Travis Kelce has had the same ringtone for over ten years.
The Kansas City Chiefs quarterback shared his revelation on X (previously known as Twitter) on Tuesday, July 23, after a funny video clip of Kelce's ringtone disrupting a 2015 interview was posted.
In the video, Kelce’s phone blasts a loud, screaming R2D2 sound from Star Wars, interrupting his interview. This unexpected ringtone went off when his brother, Jason Kelce, called him, likely about scooter rentals while they were in Hawaii. “Being the little brother, I hate when I gotta be the more mature one,” Travis, 34, joked with the crew. “Guy’s been on the Earth two more years than me.”
Mahomes, 28, found the moment hilarious, commenting on his teammate in the shared post, “That man still has that ringtone,” with a laughing emoji. The NFL star added to the fun by labeling the sound as “terrifying” in a separate Instagram post.
Fans loved this hilarious look inside of the tight end’s quirky personality, leaving replies like, “You don't pay 99 cents for a ringtone then just get rid of it,” and, “Lmaooooo hearing that in complete silence gotta be wild.”
Another fan referenced Kelce’s relationship with pop star Taylor Swift, noting, “omg Taylor is so much stronger than me because the first time I hear that while I’m sleeping it’s going out the window.” One Swiftie suggested, “He should have Blank Space for his ringtone!.”
While it's unclear if Kelce has a special ringtone set for the 14-time Grammy winner, we’ll assume he hears that same distinctive scream whenever she calls.
