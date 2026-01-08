Payton Pritchard's wife Emma turns heads in black fit selfie for Celtics tough loss

With Jayson Tatum sidelined for the entire Boston Celtics season, the team has had to rely on other players to pick up his slack. And perhaps the most important of these is reigning NBA Sixth Man of the Year Award winner, Payton Pritchard.

Despite being an NBA champion and one of the more consistent players on Boston's roster, Pritchard isn't a household name among the basketball community quite yet. But those who are familiar with his game know that he deserves respect.

Dec 30, 2025; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Boston Celtics guard Payton Pritchard (11) dribbles against Utah Jazz forward Brice Sensabaugh (28) during the first half at Delta Center. Mandatory Credit: Rob Gray-Imagn Images | Rob Gray-Imagn Images

Not only does Pritchard command respect for what he can do on the court, but his wife, Emma, is one reason why fans are tipping their cap to the Oregon Ducks star.

The Pritchards have been married since August 2024. And the couple initially met after Payton slid into Emma's DMs during a June 2023 Q&A on her Instagram Stories, which clearly hit nothing but net.

Now Emma is one of the more famous wives on the Boston Celtics and is there to support her husband during essentially every home game.

Dec 30, 2025; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Boston Celtics guard Payton Pritchard (11) waits for play to resume against the Utah Jazz during the second half at Delta Center. Mandatory Credit: Rob Gray-Imagn Images | Rob Gray-Imagn Images

Emma Pritchard's black outfit gets attention amid Celtics loss

One would imagine that Emma was in the Celtics' TD Garden arena for their January 7 game against the Denver Nuggets. However, her support wasn't enough to secure a win, as Boston lost by a score of 114-110.

But that didn't keep Pritchard from making waves with her pregame Instagram story post, where she's posing for a mirror selfie in a black top and flashing a peace sign with a bright green iphone case. She's also flexing a black designer bag to match.

Emma Pritchard's January 7 Instagram story. | Instagram/@emmapritchard

Pritchard finished the loss with 17 points, 5 rebounds, and 2 assists in 34 minutes played. His Celtics squad will look to bounce back at home against the Toronto Raptors on January 9.

