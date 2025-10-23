Payton Pritchard's wife Emma rocks unreal custom Celtics boots for NBA opener
Payton Pritchard had a breakout season for the Boston Celtics as the reigning NBA Sixth Man of the Year.
Yet many casual fans outside of Boston still don't know who he is, and the 27-year-old NBA champion wants to change that with much more burden on his shoulders since franchise superstar Jayson Tatum is most likely out for the entire season, recovering from his Achilles injury.
RELATED: Angel Reese is unrecognizable at boyfriend Wendell Carter Jr.'s Magic opener
Heck, as Pritchard joked recently in a clip that went viral, the former Oregon Ducks standout isn't even the most popular person in his own marriage, with that title going to his NBA WAG wife Emma Pritchard.
RELATED: Ayesha Curry, oldest daughter Riley take amazing selfie on Warriors girls trip
"People don't even know I play basketball," Pritchard joked. "They just know [my wife]."
"I'll be anywhere, and I'll think people are coming up for me, and they're really coming up to tell me that they're fans of Emma."
Emma has 381k followers on Instagram and 874k on TikTok. Now to be fair to Payton, he has more followers on IG with 504k, but on TikTok, it's not even close as he only has 54k.
So to mark the beginning of the 2025-2026 NBA season opener against their bitter rival Philadelphia 76ers, his wife proved why she's a fashion influencer sensation in amazing custom Celtics boots.
Designed by mvpbae, the attention to detail is outstanding.
We at The Athlete Lifestyle On SI knew about Mrs. Pritchard and her fantastic fits, but @mvpbae is a knew name to us. And we must say, bravo! We are instantly huge fans.
— Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI —
For real?: Aaron Rodgers’ secret wife Brittani remains a mystery with details murky
E-strange: Shedeur Sanders’ mom Pilar shows ex-husband Deion love in cooking fit
Finale: Penn State’s James Franklin shares emotional hug with daughters in last game
NYC queen: Jaxson Dart’s mom steals spotlight again in Giants fit after shocking win
MVP look: Ohtani’s wife Mamiko has rare big smile with Dodgers WAGs before NLCS