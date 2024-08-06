Phillies fan Shane Gillis freaks out meeting Yankees 'mutant' Aaron Judge (VIDEO)
Shane Gillis loves Philly sports.
Having grown up outside of Harrisburg, Pennsylvania, the standup sensation has shown his allegiances to the Philadelphia Phillies and Eagles especially. We’ll ignore the fact that he attended Eagles enemy San Francisco 49ers franchise running back Christian McCaffrey’s wedding.
So for him to give many flower bouquets to New York Yankees slugger Aaron Judge, as he recently did on his podcast, that’s truly saying something.
Gillis calls him “probably the best player in baseball,” and couldn’t believe what a “giant” he was. Sorry San Francisco Giant fans. Judge is listed at six feet, seven inches.
RELATED: Hilarious Shane Gillis, ‘Average SEC couple’ tweet melts social media
“That was probably the most nervous I’ve been,” Gilis continued. “I couldn’t believe how starstruck I was.” If you watch the clip above, he then goes into how he hilariously blew the conversation with Judge: “It was so bad.”
The internet puts Gillis, who was of course an offensive tackle for the United States Military Academy in West Point for a brief time, at six feet, three inches.
Judging by this photo, that feels accurate.
Needless to say that when Gillis gives that many compliments, the dude must be impressive, even if he is a Philly-hated Yankee.
