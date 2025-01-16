Pro athletes Leslie Osborne and Arielle Houlihan launch ‘badass’ new project on women in sports
Leslie Osborne and Arielle Houlihan can do it all.
"The pro athletes launched their debut podcast, "Redefined," on Wednesday, January 15. In a promotional post, they teased their mission to "celebrate the stories, experiences, and realities of women in sports who are redefining what success looks like at work, at home, and in life" with Osborne wondering why there aren't more stories of female athletes talking about the "badass things" that they are also doing as mothers.
Fans know Osborne, 41, for her achievements playing soccer on the United States women's national soccer team, the Chicago Red Stars, FC Gold Pride and the Boston Breakers. She is married to soccer defender Eric Lewis and they have three daughters.
Meanwhile, Houlihan, is known for her achievements in volleyball. She is married to Matthew Houlihan and they have two daughters.
Houlihan, Director and Head Coach at Bay to Bay Volleyball, expressed her excitement on Instagram with a reel from their first shoot day. She gave a special shoutout to Osborne as well, writing, "Specifically cheers to my first mom friend who has walked right next to me the last 7 years. @leslieosborne12 I love you and can’t wait to see what the future holds for us and our girls."
"You guys are so badass!! Way more to come 🫡," one fan commented.
Another chimed in, "Amazing! Congrats 👏."
"So proud and excited and honored and all the things. You two are unmatched," a third wrote.
New episodes of their podcast will be released on Wednesdays.
