Kylie Kelce Announces Her New Podcast Dropping Next Week
Kylie Kelce is officially joining her husband Jason and brother-in-law Travis in the podcasting world as the sports personality announced she will be dropping a new podcast titled Not Gonna Lie on Thursday, Dec. 5.
Wave Sports + Entertainment, who also produces the Kelce brothers' New Heights podcast, will produce Not Gonna Lie. The podcast can be watched on YouTube, and listened to on Spotify, Apple Podcasts and other major platforms.
Kelce is planning to cover topics such as modern parenting, social media trends and women in sports, while also bringing on guests to discuss sports and pop culture events. Her husband, the former Philadelphia Eagles center, is expected to make an appearance on the podcast at some point.
“I’m excited to have conversations with fascinating people and create a platform where I can be unapologetically myself while also setting the record straight on the many stories that circulate about my family,” Kelce said, via a Wave Sports + Entertainment press release.
Here's the trailer for Kelce's podcast.
This announcement comes just days after the Kelces posted that they are expecting their fourth daughter. The couple posted a pretty cute and funny photo of their other three daughters reacting to the news.