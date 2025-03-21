Ravens QB Lamar Jackson goes viral for acting in 'Raising Kanan' before it airs
Fair or not, Lamar Jackson is burdened with the label of not being able to win the NFL games that matter most.
That narrative continued last season when the Baltimore Ravens were the trendy pick to win the Super Bowl, only to have their season end dramatically short with Mark Andrews' infamous drop on the two-point conversation that would have tied the game in the AFC Divisional Round against the Buffalo Bills.
Now add Philadelphia Eagles quarterback and Super Bowl LIX MVP Jalen Hurts to the list of the two-time NFL MVP's peers who have won one before him. (And to be fair to Jackson, Josh Allen too is on that unwanted list.)
Now that Jackson and 50 Cent have shared the news that Jackson, 28, is making his acting debut in the popular Starz world of "Power" in "Power Book III: Raising Kanan," NFL and Ravens fans have very strong takes, even before the episode airs.
"“I’m so excited for fans to see me in this new role and thrilled to be a part of “Power Book III: Raising Kanan,”" Jackson shared on his Instagram post." "My character, E-Tone is a deadly, dangerous character- you don’t want to get on his bad side!”" (It's unclear why he quoted himself.)
50 Cent added on X, "Yes I’m turning it up notch! Lamar Jackson tonight in Raising Kanan we sucker free!"
You can guess what one of the common themes of the reaction was. Why is he acting before winning the big one?
One of the most popular comments on the above IG post read, "Bro we need a ring lol tf going on."
The most popular one was even more ruthless towards the Heisman Trophy winner: "how the hell Lamar Jackson got on power 😭😭😭"
It wasn't all negative though, as many of his fans, given the nature of the role, harkened to Samuel L. Jackson's most famous character in "Pulp Fiction."
"Went from Lamar Jackson to Samuel L Jackson 😭," one user wrote that had the most likes. Another one added, "Lamar L. Jackson."
Whatever NFL fans thought, Jackson and 50 Cent will have the last laugh, as it got people talking about tonight's episode, which will probably get more casual fans watching it.
"I never watched power a day in my life but just to see Lamar act I’m tuning in 😂," noted another commenter in one of the most popular ones. That's exactly the point.