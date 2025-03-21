The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Bill Belichick’s girlfriend has 1-word joke for viral beach poses with UNC head coach

Jordon Hudson makes a witty post about her and the coach’s crazy acrobatic scene during spring break.

Matt Ryan

Jordon Hudson on the red carpet before Super Bowl LIX NFL Honors at Saenger Theater.
Jordon Hudson on the red carpet before Super Bowl LIX NFL Honors at Saenger Theater. / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Bill Belichick’s epic spring break may have come to an end, but the legend of his beach acrobatics with girlfriend Jordon Hudson lives on.

The 72-year-old North Carolina Tar Heels head football coach and former six-time Super Bowl winner with New England Patriots has been living the good life with his 24-year-old girlfriend Hudson, having her oversee his emails at work and falling asleep with her while at a UNC basketball game.

Jordon Hudson and Bill Belichick
Jordon Hudson/Instagram

Last week, the two were seen enjoying spring break away from the college in Jupiter, Florida, where Hudson posted Belichick nerding out on a museum date day, and then doing crazy beach poses while she balanced on the coach’s hands and feet.

The Miss Maine runner-up posted the scene again, but this time had a one-word joke calling it “#Billates” for pilates and Bill combined, and “#GoatYoga” for a play on actual goat yoga and then Belichick as the GOAT (greatest of all time) coach.

Jordon Hudson
Jordon Hudson/Instagram

Clever.

She also had a more romantic post, saying “My stable rock 🪨🫶🏻.”

Jordon Hudson
Jordon Hudson/Instagram

BelIchick and Hudson have been dating since 2023 after keeping their relationship private for many months. Now, they are out in public doing “Billates” with each other.

Jordon Hudson and Bill Belichick
Jordon Hudson and Bill Belichick / Jordon Hudson/Instagram
Matt Ryan
Matt Ryan
MATT RYAN

Matt Ryan is a dedicated sports journalist with over 20 years of experience in digital and linear media. After receiving a Masters in Journalism from USC, he’s worked for Fox Sports, NBC Sports, Yahoo Sports, USA Today Sports Media Group, and Bally Sports, while holding various leadership roles along the way.

