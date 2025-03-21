Bill Belichick’s girlfriend has 1-word joke for viral beach poses with UNC head coach
Bill Belichick’s epic spring break may have come to an end, but the legend of his beach acrobatics with girlfriend Jordon Hudson lives on.
The 72-year-old North Carolina Tar Heels head football coach and former six-time Super Bowl winner with New England Patriots has been living the good life with his 24-year-old girlfriend Hudson, having her oversee his emails at work and falling asleep with her while at a UNC basketball game.
Last week, the two were seen enjoying spring break away from the college in Jupiter, Florida, where Hudson posted Belichick nerding out on a museum date day, and then doing crazy beach poses while she balanced on the coach’s hands and feet.
The Miss Maine runner-up posted the scene again, but this time had a one-word joke calling it “#Billates” for pilates and Bill combined, and “#GoatYoga” for a play on actual goat yoga and then Belichick as the GOAT (greatest of all time) coach.
Clever.
She also had a more romantic post, saying “My stable rock 🪨🫶🏻.”
BelIchick and Hudson have been dating since 2023 after keeping their relationship private for many months. Now, they are out in public doing “Billates” with each other.