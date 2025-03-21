Ravens' Lamar Jackson Set for Hollywood Debut
Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson is one of the brightest stars in the NFL today, and now has a chance to be a star in Hollywood as well.
Jackson, 28, is set to make his acting debut in the fourth season of "Power Book III: Raising Kanan," PEOPLE reports. He will appear as a guest star in one episode of the crime drama series playing a character named E-Tone, who is described as an "intimidating figure not to be messed with.
"I’m so excited for fans to see me in this new role and thrilled to be a part of 'Power Book III: Raising Kanan,'" Jackson said in a statement to PEOPLE.
Jackson described E-Tone as a "deadly, dangerous character - you don't want to get on his bad side!"
The two-time MVP's role in the series is still unclear, but the picture he posted on his Instagram shows him with the character Unique, played by rapper Joey Bada$$. After being killed off earlier in the series, Unique was a surprise resurrection in the season 3 finale, and is "on a war path of sorts" in season 4.
"Let's take the calm, charismatic, well-calculated fly dude and let's make him unhinged," the rapper said. "It felt different, but it was also very exciting ... It was definitely a challenge that I was ready for."
New episodes of "Power Book III: Raising Kanan" premiere on Fridays at midnight ET on Starz.
