Raven Country

Ravens' Lamar Jackson Set for Hollywood Debut

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson is embarking on a new endeavor.

Jon Alfano

Jan 11, 2025; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson (8) celebrates after defeating the Pittsburgh Steelers in an AFC wild card game at M&T Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images
Jan 11, 2025; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson (8) celebrates after defeating the Pittsburgh Steelers in an AFC wild card game at M&T Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images / Geoff Burke-Imagn Images
In this story:

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson is one of the brightest stars in the NFL today, and now has a chance to be a star in Hollywood as well.

Jackson, 28, is set to make his acting debut in the fourth season of "Power Book III: Raising Kanan," PEOPLE reports. He will appear as a guest star in one episode of the crime drama series playing a character named E-Tone, who is described as an "intimidating figure not to be messed with.

"I’m so excited for fans to see me in this new role and thrilled to be a part of 'Power Book III: Raising Kanan,'" Jackson said in a statement to PEOPLE.

Jackson described E-Tone as a "deadly, dangerous character - you don't want to get on his bad side!"

The two-time MVP's role in the series is still unclear, but the picture he posted on his Instagram shows him with the character Unique, played by rapper Joey Bada$$. After being killed off earlier in the series, Unique was a surprise resurrection in the season 3 finale, and is "on a war path of sorts" in season 4.

"Let's take the calm, charismatic, well-calculated fly dude and let's make him unhinged," the rapper said. "It felt different, but it was also very exciting ... It was definitely a challenge that I was ready for."

New episodes of "Power Book III: Raising Kanan" premiere on Fridays at midnight ET on Starz.

Make sure you bookmark Baltimore Ravens On SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!

Published
Jon Alfano
JON ALFANO

Home/News