Rich Eisen's emotional SportsCenter Stuart Scott tribute has Kobe Bryant too sadly
Rich Eisen made us all cry a little bit last night.
The former "SportsCenter" star turned NFL Network staple returned to his roots after more than 20 years, hosting the venerable ESPN institution that used to be must watch for any sports fan for the first time since 2003.
Eisen is back as part of broader deal with ESPN, with "The Rich Eisen Show" in the new DTC offering, while maintaining his current role with the NFL Network, which now of course is controlled by the Worldwide Leader in Sports.
By far the highlight was his moving tribute to his late colleague Stuart Scott, who tragically passed away at the age of 49 in 2015 after a long battle with cancer.
Sadly, it all started with a classic ESPN ad that involved Eisen, Scott, and the late Los Angeles Lakers legend Kobe Bryant, as Scott comments that Kobe chose the same thing from the vending machine as the NBA GOAT Michael Jordan, of course playing off the fact that Bryant always wanted to "be like Mike."
"It has been a blast being here tonight," Eisen said with tears in his eyes. "But listen, we all know there should be someone else right here in this chair next to me... as he was for my seven years in the role he referred to as 'my TV wife.' And that's my dear late friend Stuart Scott, who is indeed looking over my shoulder now."
It was a great night of nostalgia, but it was also bittersweet. Kobe, his daughter Gigi, and Scott are all gone, but never forgotten.
It's always easy to say live each day like it's your last. Little reminders like this help.
