The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Rich Eisen's emotional SportsCenter Stuart Scott tribute has Kobe Bryant too sadly

The former SportsCenter star returned to his roots after 20 years with a moving tribute to his late friend that also involved the Los Angeles Lakers legend.

Matthew Graham

Apr 13, 2016; Los Angeles Lakers forward Kobe Bryant points to a teammate during the third quarter against the Utah Jazz at Staples Center.
Apr 13, 2016; Los Angeles Lakers forward Kobe Bryant points to a teammate during the third quarter against the Utah Jazz at Staples Center. / Robert Hanashiro-Imagn Images
In this story:

Rich Eisen made us all cry a little bit last night.

The former "SportsCenter" star turned NFL Network staple returned to his roots after more than 20 years, hosting the venerable ESPN institution that used to be must watch for any sports fan for the first time since 2003.

RELATED: Who is shocking ESPN 22-year-old influencer hire Katie Feeney?

Rich Eisen
Feb 8, 2024; Rich Eisen on the red carpet before the NFL Honors show at Resorts World Theatre. / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Eisen is back as part of broader deal with ESPN, with "The Rich Eisen Show" in the new DTC offering, while maintaining his current role with the NFL Network, which now of course is controlled by the Worldwide Leader in Sports.

RELATED: ESPN buying NFL RedZone means ads, commercial-free football is gone forever

Stuart Scott
Dec 2, 2013; ESPN broadcaster Stuart Scott on the Monday Night Countdown set before the NFL game between the New Orleans Saints and the Seattle Seahawks at CenturyLink Field. / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

By far the highlight was his moving tribute to his late colleague Stuart Scott, who tragically passed away at the age of 49 in 2015 after a long battle with cancer.

Sadly, it all started with a classic ESPN ad that involved Eisen, Scott, and the late Los Angeles Lakers legend Kobe Bryant, as Scott comments that Kobe chose the same thing from the vending machine as the NBA GOAT Michael Jordan, of course playing off the fact that Bryant always wanted to "be like Mike."

"It has been a blast being here tonight," Eisen said with tears in his eyes. "But listen, we all know there should be someone else right here in this chair next to me... as he was for my seven years in the role he referred to as 'my TV wife.' And that's my dear late friend Stuart Scott, who is indeed looking over my shoulder now."

It was a great night of nostalgia, but it was also bittersweet. Kobe, his daughter Gigi, and Scott are all gone, but never forgotten.

It's always easy to say live each day like it's your last. Little reminders like this help.

Kobe Bryant, Gianna Bryant
Jan 31, 2020; Roses and the jerseys of Los Angeles Lakers Kobe Bryant, right, and his daughter Gianna are set on the seats they sat in on the last game they attended together, Dec. 29, 2019, at Staples Center. / Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI

Death Star 2.0: Raiders owner’s new $14M mansion looks like Allegiant Stadium’s twin

Uh oh: Deshaun Watson, new wife will be Browns worst nightmare with $131M leverage

Glory days: Livvy Dunne turns heads in miniskirt fit during Jersey club duo dance

Proud mama: Shedeur Sanders’ mom Pilar flexes Browns ‘12’ eye-catching fit

What a catch: Megan Thee Stallion stuns in fishing fit on Klay Thompson’s boat

Published |Modified
Matthew Graham
MATTHEW GRAHAM

Matthew Graham has over 20 years of media experience and oversees The Athlete Lifestyle On SI. He has had previous leadership roles at NBC Sports, Yahoo, and USA TODAY, where he co-founded For The Win (named Best Mobile Site by Digiday). He has also written for ESPN, Cosmopolitan, US Weekly, People, E! Online, and FHM, covering major sports and entertainment events like the Oscars, the Golden Globes, NBA Finals, Super Bowl, and winning the Yahoo Superstar Award for coverage of the Olympics.

Home/News