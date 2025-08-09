Kobe Bryant’s daughters have heart-melting kiss for dad's Dodgers tribute night

Bianka Bryant threw out the first pitch at a Los Angeles Dodgers game & her sister, Capri, got on the mic for the “it’s time for Dodgers baseball!” send off! ⚾️🎤



The Bryant family was in attendance for Kobe Bryant bobble head night.



R.I.P. Kobe & Gigi Bryant ❤️🙏 pic.twitter.com/3X1tJ5TPDL