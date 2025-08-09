Kobe Bryant’s daughters have heart-melting kiss for dad's Dodgers tribute night
The Bryant family had an epic night at Dodger Stadium for the Los Angeles Dodgers game on Friday night vs. the Toronto Blue Jays. One photo of Kobe Bryant and Vanessa Bryant’s two youngest daughters will definitely melt your heart.
The family was there for Kobe Bryant Bobblehead Night that features his Kobe 6 “Dodgers” colorway Nikes on it. Vanessa showed off one on her Instagram Stories.
The big moment was when their 8-year-old daughter Bianka crushing her first pitch, followed by their 6-year-old Capri getting everyone ready for “Dodgers baseball” with the microphone.
They took some amazing photos after as well. One was with a much-taller Freddie Freeman of the Dodgers, and then this family one:
But what won the night was the sweet moment between Bianka and Capri that will melt your heart. The Dodgers wrote, “Mamba forever. Thank you, Vanessa, Natalia, Bianka and Capri for helping us celebrate Kobe Bryant Bobblehad Night. 💙“
Kobe’s widow Vanessa and their daughters are also huge Dodgers fans — as was the Los Angeles Lakers legend Kobe — and regularly attend games including one whereNatalia and mom looking like twins sitting together. Vanessa also paid tribute to them winning the World Series last season with a special Kobe video in his Dodgers fit.
It was a memorable night for the Bryant family. No doubt, Kobe would be proud.
