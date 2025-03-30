The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Ciara flexes Yankees cap in odd workout routine giddy for Russell Wilson’s Giants gig

The recording artist reps another New York team while getting her workout in and making a video all at the same time.

Russell Wilson and Ciara during Super Bowl LIX weekend.
Russell Wilson and Ciara during Super Bowl LIX weekend. / IMAGO / imageSPACE

Ciara is super excited about Russell Wilson being in New York that she’s dancing while working out and flexing a New York Yankees cap.

Wilson signed a one-year deal with the New York Giants after making his 10h Pro Bowl in his only season with the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Russ and Ciara will make more memories in New York. / Russell Wilson/Instagram

After and awkward hug with new coach Brian Daboll and an awkward photo with a super tall Karl-Anthony Towns towering over them at the New York Knicks game, Ciara danced in a Giants hat and a bathrobe to celebrate the big move.

She kept the celebration going while crushing an odd workout routine and repping the Yankees.

New York is the perfect landing spot for the couple as the recording artist does events there like when she missed the Steelers game to hang with Kim Kardashian and Paris Hilton.

Ciara and Wilson have been married since 2016 and this is the quarterback’s fourth team in his storied NFL career with the Seattle Seahawks, Denver Broncos, Steelers, and now Giants.

Their four kids will also have to ditch dad’s Steelers jerseys and rock with the Giants. Ciara certainly is already is all about New York with her workout dance and Yankees cap to go along with her Giants gear.

Matt Ryan is a dedicated sports journalist with over 20 years of experience in digital and linear media. After receiving a Masters in Journalism from USC, he’s worked for Fox Sports, NBC Sports, Yahoo Sports, USA Today Sports Media Group, and Bally Sports, while holding various leadership roles along the way.

