Ciara flexes Yankees cap in odd workout routine giddy for Russell Wilson’s Giants gig
Ciara is super excited about Russell Wilson being in New York that she’s dancing while working out and flexing a New York Yankees cap.
Wilson signed a one-year deal with the New York Giants after making his 10h Pro Bowl in his only season with the Pittsburgh Steelers.
After and awkward hug with new coach Brian Daboll and an awkward photo with a super tall Karl-Anthony Towns towering over them at the New York Knicks game, Ciara danced in a Giants hat and a bathrobe to celebrate the big move.
She kept the celebration going while crushing an odd workout routine and repping the Yankees.
New York is the perfect landing spot for the couple as the recording artist does events there like when she missed the Steelers game to hang with Kim Kardashian and Paris Hilton.
Ciara and Wilson have been married since 2016 and this is the quarterback’s fourth team in his storied NFL career with the Seattle Seahawks, Denver Broncos, Steelers, and now Giants.
Their four kids will also have to ditch dad’s Steelers jerseys and rock with the Giants. Ciara certainly is already is all about New York with her workout dance and Yankees cap to go along with her Giants gear.