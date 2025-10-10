Loudly booed Russell Wilson posts Cam Skattebo reaction after Giants win
Russell Wilson only played two snaps in the New York Giants’ shocking win on Thursday Night Football over the defending champion Philadelphia Eagles and it didn’t go well for him, but he enjoyed watching how his teammates celebrated the victory — especially game hero Cam Skattebo.
The 36-year-old backup quarterback who started the first three games and went 0-3 had his big highlight of the night with his fit entrance.
Wilson did come in briefly in the third quarter when starter Jaxson Dart got hurt on a play where Wilson handed it off and then threw the ball into the turf on third down. He was loudly booed by the home crowd.
Fortunately for the Giants, Dart would return. It was all about running back Skattebo, though, and his three touchdowns on this night.
After the game, Skattebo went viral hanging on the set of with the NFL crew of Amazon Prime Video’s TNF where he ripped off his shirt with former NFL quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick.
The move had Wilson crying with laughter, dropping the 😂 emojis.
Skattebo would repost Wilson’s reaction, and then Wilson would repost Skattebo’s post. Got all that? Here’s a visual.
Wilson also had more emojis praising Skattebo for his gymnastics skills on his backflip:
It was a fun night for the Giants and their fans at MetLife Stadium securing their second win on the season. Wilson celebrated the win on Friday on his Instagram as well with the team’s photo of Skattebo despite his own less than stellar night.
