Russell Wilson shows Giants love with wife Ciara, his kids in family photo
Russell Wilson and his pop-star wife Ciara continue to take the high road after the Super Bowl winning quarterback got benched for this year's first-round draft pick Jaxson Dart.
The ten-time Pro Bowler was visiting a New York City children's hospital when news broke he was getting the hook to no longer be the New York Giants QB1, yet the 36-year-old former Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year winner still shared an inspirational quote after spending time with such courageous kids.
Later in the day, his 39-year-old R&B hitmaker wife posted a sweet message on Instagram with an accompanying post which very much felt like a way to lift up her husband's mood.
Wilson reshared one of the photos in CiCi's carousel post, still showing the Giants love since he chose the photo of Ciara wearing her husband's G-Men jersey along with all four of their children, Future, 11, Sienna, 8, Win, 5, and baby Amora, 1, all wearing Giants gear.
"My why!," Wilson wrote. "Love you guys."
Whether or not you hate the polarizing Wilson, it's a sweet gesture from him, and Ciara always commends the former Seattle Seahawks Super Bowl winning QB, who famously came agonizingly close to winning two, for being such a great father.
Needless to say that when you get a gut punch professionally, whether you're a regular Joe or an NFL quarterback, having a great family makes it all worth it.
