See Sunni Lee’s inspiring self-affirmation words before crushing routine (VIDEO)
Even some of the world’s greatest athletes get nervous. But training one’s mind is equally as important as training one’s body. And Team USA gymnast Suni Lee has that down to a science.
In a clip taken from the 2024 Paris Olympic Games on Thursday, Aug. 1, Lee is seen offering herself some words of encouragement. Shortly before her floor routine, Lee repeated some sentiments to herself, before ultimately securing a bronze medal.
RELATED: Suni Lee, Jordan Chiles' Eiffel Tower TikTok full of championship swag
“Okay…you got this…last one…this is for me…last one ever…come on…without a doubt…,” she is seen saying.
The 2024 Games mark Lee’s second Olympics. Back in August 2023, she announced plans to retire, but reneged on said plans after her kidney conditions were in remission.
After her floor routine, Lee spoke with KXAN, saying she didn’t expect to make it to the podium.
“Going into my floor routine, I kind of thought that it was already over,” Lee said.. “I already thought that I wasn’t in the running. So I just told myself to go out there and have fun. Let loose. Enjoy the moment, and I wanted to end it off the right way.”
Lee’s Olympic journey continues, as she will compete in the uneven bars final on Sunday, Aug. 4, and in the balance beam finals on Monday, Aug. 5.
