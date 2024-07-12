Serena Williams, Quinta Brunson epic Harrison Butker burn crushes 2024 ESPYs
Serena Williams may have gone off script as host of the 2024 ESPYs by targeting Kansas City Chiefs kicker Harrison Butker who made polarizing comments two months ago while delivering a commencement speech at Benedictine College.
NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell disavowed Butker's divisive speech in May as the league attempted to distance itself from the ultra-conservative Chief.
SI.com's Josh Wilson wrote: "Aspects of his speech touched on sensitive topics, including a view on gender roles and women empowerment that drew a negative response from the public."
Well, a majority of the public.
Here is an excerpt from Butker's speech: "For the ladies present today, congratulations on an amazing accomplishment. You should be proud of all that you have achieved to this point in your young lives. I want to speak directly to you briefly because I think it is you, the women, who have had the most diabolical lies told to you. How many of you are sitting here now about to cross this stage and are thinking about all the promotions and titles you are going to get in your career? Some of you may go on to lead successful careers in the world, but I would venture to guess that the majority of you are most excited about your marriage and the children you will bring into this world."
Serena wasn't thrilled with that message then and wasn't now so she took her shot to put the placekicker in his place in front of a live studio audience that included Butker, who walked the red carpet solo -- without his supporting wife Isabelle -- ahead of the awards ceremony, PEOPLE reports.
While Serena and her sister, Venus Williams, and “Abbott Elementary” actress Quinta Brunson were on stage, Serena appeared to be laughing -- knowing what she and Brunson were about to do? -- as her sister was reading off the teleprompter and then Serena delivered a direct message to Butker. Eh it's better just to watch how it went down, from a simple message to a terrific takedown.
Ay yay yay!
Well played, ladies. Well played!
