Serena Williams slays stunning bikini top following Super Bowl halftime performance
Serena Williams stunned everyone when she came out c-walking to Kenrick Lamar’s “Not Like Us” during the Super Bowl LIX halftime show.
The retired tennis star Williams made a surprise cameo at the Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana, to the song dissing rapper Drake, who she has a history with, only to then dance on Drake's metophorical grave. Williams had her reasons for doing the show and dance that blew up the internet, which was far more entertaining than the Philadelphia Eagles’ 40-22 win over the Kansas City Chiefs.
The 23-time major winner is now 43 and looking as amazing as ever. She even just crushed a breathtaking pink dress after the Super Bowl. Over the weekend, she dropped a sizzling bikini photo to her 17.9 million Instagram followers.
Wow, stunning and a pretty color on her, too.
Williams may be retired from tennis since 2022, but Serena is always busy as a business woman and entrepreneur, as well as being a mom to two daughters and a wife to husband Alexis Ohanian. Alexis Olympis Ohanian Jr. is now 7 years old, while baby Adira River Ohanian is now 1. In fact, she just had a sweet mother-daughter day with Adira at the zoo following the Super Bowl.
Besides her businesses, Serena still has tons of endorsement deals and even a small ownership stake in the Miami Dolphins.
Take some time form yourself, Serena Williams. You’ve certainly earned it.
