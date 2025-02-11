Serena Williams shares reason behind Kendrick Lamar Super Bowl halftime dance, c-walk
Super Bowl LIX has come and gone with the Philadelphia Eagles delivering a 40-22 shellacking of the Kansas City Chiefs at the Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana.
While the game left a lot to be desired, Grammy-winning rapper Kendrick Lamar delivered in a big way with his Super Bowl halftime show.
K. dot came through with a performance of his hit song "Not Like Us," which featured a special cameo that had the internet buzzing. It was the dance heard around the world.
Tennis legend Serena Williams popped out onto the stage and delivered an epic c-walk during Kendrick's performance.
Serena, who hails from Compton like Kung Fu Kenny, hit every step with a purpose.
This isn't the first time Serena broke out the c-walk on a national stage.
After winning gold in the 2012 Summer Olympics in London, Serena was criticized for breaking out the c-walk at Wimbledon.
Serena was once again criticized for her dance, but took to Instagram to explain why she agreed to make the Super Bowl cameo.
"When [Kendrick Lamar[ and team called and was like ‘we’ve been trying to do something forever, what about this? We loved your crip walk at the Olympics after you won the gold medal. ’I’m like Super Bowl? Are you serious? When in the world would I ever be able to dance at a Super Bowl? (Never) let’s do it!I knew my winning dance after the[Olympics] would pay off one day," she wrote on Instagram. "End of story.
Case closed.
Serena was paying homage to a monumental moment in her career and the area she grew up in. It may not have been for everyone, but her dance meant much more than the music.
In the end, Kendrick Lamar's halftime show became the most-watched halftime show ever with 133.5 million viewers, according to reports.
