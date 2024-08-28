'Football coach' Shane Gillis stars in hilarious Bud Light commercial
Shane Gillis is a huge college football fan.
Gillis, who briefly attended West Point before realizing it wasn't for him, is a huge Notre Dame fan and has attended games in South Bend in the past. Gillis also makes football the focus of some of his stand-up bits, and now he's taking on the role of football coach... kind of.
The comedian portrayed a "football coach" in a hilarious new Bud Light ad that dropped just before college football season could kick into full swing.
Along with being a huge college football fan, Gillis is a huge Bud Light fan, so it was a natural partnership.
The first ad is titled, "The Dean's Office."
"As a passionate college football fan himself, Shane was the perfect partner to connect to our college football audience with his distinct style of humor," Todd Allen, Bud Light’s senior vice president of marketing, said in a statement.
"And it doesn’t hurt that (Gillis) loves a Bud Light or two on gameday."
If you need to catch more of Gillis while waiting for your favorite team to take the field, his YouTube comedy special "Shane Gillis: Live in Austin" is currently streaming and has more than 31 million views.
Gillis's comedy series Tires is also streaming now on Netflix.
