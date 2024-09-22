Shedeur Sanders, Colorado football turn up to his song in epic celebration
Shedeur Sanders is one of the top quarterback prospects in college football and he reminded everyone of why on Saturday in the Colorado Buffaloes' wild comeback win over the Baylor Bears in overtime.
The son of head coach Deion Sanders instantly became the talk of social media after launching a 43-yard bomb to LaJohntay Wester with zero seconds left on the clock to tie the game and force overtime.
Colorado's defense then came up big in the first overtime after the Buffs' offense took care of business, and Coach Prime's squad came away with the thrilling 38-31 win.
WATCH: Colorado football team gets locker room concert from Babyface Ray
Shedeur finished the game with 341 yards and two touchdowns, while adding a score with his legs.
To cap off his epic night, Shedeur and his teammates returned to the locker room for a celebration that only Coach Prime and his team can pull off. Rapper Babyface Ray performed in the middle of the locker room, but that wasn't all.
Shedeur hopped onto the makeshift stage to rap along to his song "Perfect Timing" which was released over the summer.
There's no party like a Colorado locker room party.
After winning in an instant classic, you deserve to turn up however you see fit.
Up next for Coach Prime and the Buffs is a trip to Orlando to take on the UCF Knights.
